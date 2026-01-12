Australia en Vivo: Kevin Rudd deja su cargo como embajador en EE.UU.; Policía de Victoria ofrece $1M por información en caso sin resolver

Victoria Police Offers $1 Million Reward for Eloise Worledge’s Cold Case

In a crucial appeal for information, police in Victoria have announced a $1 million reward tied to the mysterious disappearance of Eloise Worledge, who vanished five decades ago.

A Unique Approach in Cold Cases

This reward is unprecedented in the state, as it extends not only to tips that may lead to a suspect but also encourages information that could help locate Worledge’s remains.

Eloise Worledge, who disappeared 50 years ago from her home in Victoria

The Disappearance Timeline

On January 13, 1976, Worledge was reported missing by her parents after last being seen in her bed at their Beaumaris home late the previous night. The following day, her parents discovered that the fly screen on her window had been cut and rolled open, yet nothing else seemed out of place.

Impact on Family

Despite thorough investigations, no solid evidence has surfaced regarding her disappearance nor have authorities identified a responsible party. Detective Inspector Dave Dunstan emphasized the ongoing emotional toll on Eloise’s family as they contend with years of uncertainty.