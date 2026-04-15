Crisis en Medio Oriente: EE.UU. afirma que el bloqueo detiene el comercio con Irán, mientras Trump insinúa regreso a negociaciones en Pakistán.

Trump Intensifies Feud with Pope Leo Amid Iran Tensions

Donald Trump has escalated his criticism of Pope Leo, expressing frustration over the ongoing conflict in Iran. These comments come despite backlash from various sectors, including the Catholic community.

Trump’s Strong Criticism of the Pope In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump made a pointed remark: “Can someone please inform Pope Leo that Iran has claimed the lives of over 42,000 innocent, unarmed protesters in just the past two months? Additionally, allowing Iran to possess a nuclear bomb is utterly unacceptable. Your attention to this matter is appreciated. AMERICA IS BACK!!!” He also directed his ire towards NATO, stating, “NATO wasn’t there for us, and they won’t be there for us in the future!” Trump reaffirmed that he won’t apologize for his previous remarks, which labeled Pope Leo as ineffective on crime and «terrible for foreign policy.» Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized Trump’s comments, deeming them “unacceptable.”

Implications of the US Naval Blockade on Iran The US blockade of Iranian ports aims to significantly diminish Iran’s oil revenue and force the regime to return to the negotiating table. However, it risks eliminating nearly two million barrels of oil daily from the global market, tightening supply chains worldwide. Despite the conflict, data indicates that Iran managed to export an average of 1.84 million barrels per day in March, although Gulf countries have seen severe restrictions due to Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since early March. The US military is reportedly working to ensure safe passage for non-Iranian vessels, with claims of over 20 ships successfully transiting the region. However, experts have expressed skepticism regarding these figures, noting that actual traffic remains well below average levels, with only six vessels reported on a recent Monday. Experts Weigh in on the Blockade Salvatore Mercogliano, a maritime historian from Campbell University, stated, “There’s no substantial evidence to support claims of increased shipping activity. Confidence among shipowners is low, and many remain hesitant to navigate these waters.” “For now, the operating environment remains high risk, limiting the possibility of a meaningful recovery in oil flows.” Shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd has declared it will not resume operations through the Strait until stability is restored.